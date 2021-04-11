Jobchain Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $415,232.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00056212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.00620452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033832 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,739,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

