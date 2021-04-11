Pamp Network (PAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $901.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $5,216.41 and $901.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00056212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.00620452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033832 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

