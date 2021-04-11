$186.61 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report sales of $186.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $783.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $859.72 million, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.98.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 856,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.