LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $21,593.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00064448 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.