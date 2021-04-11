IONChain (IONC) Price Up 194.3% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 197% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 194.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $6,462.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00056751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00617621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033809 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.