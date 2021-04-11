$77.05 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce sales of $77.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the highest is $78.70 million. Potbelly posted sales of $87.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $338.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,130 shares of company stock worth $910,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

PBPB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 125,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

