Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report $43.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.23 million and the highest is $43.65 million. Repay posted sales of $39.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 377,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,699. Repay has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

