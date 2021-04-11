Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $6,046,199.76. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,528,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.69. 272,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,672. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $115.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

