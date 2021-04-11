Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Handshake has a market cap of $276.92 million and $1.86 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,111.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.43 or 0.03579050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.51 or 0.00423402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.01152104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00544985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.46 or 0.00459916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00368546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00033753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 372,217,367 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.