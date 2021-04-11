$345.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce sales of $345.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the lowest is $312.70 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $329.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 497,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

