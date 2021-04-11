Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $471.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.90 million and the highest is $475.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $483.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. 531,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.