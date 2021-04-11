Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.30 Million

Brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $170.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.90 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $148.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $624.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.54 million to $685.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $659.33 million, with estimates ranging from $578.73 million to $726.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

NYSE NOA remained flat at $$11.43 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,148. The company has a market capitalization of $350.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

