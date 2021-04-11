Cartesi (CTSI) 1-Day Volume Tops $52.38 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Cartesi has a market cap of $207.39 million and $52.38 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00299932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.00732892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,085.88 or 1.00053017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.00801648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,728,437 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

