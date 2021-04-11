Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $693,335.50 and $257.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,054.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.58 or 0.03574420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00415364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $693.83 or 0.01155347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00546961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00458632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00366685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00207245 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,227,246 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

