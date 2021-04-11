Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $25,592.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,054.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.83 or 0.01155347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00458632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068672 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.