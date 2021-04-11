$65.53 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post $65.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.97 million and the lowest is $61.23 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $177.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $339.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $366.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $584.64 million, with estimates ranging from $558.58 million to $628.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 884,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.