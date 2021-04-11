Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $130.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $137.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $523.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 844,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,120.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 124,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

