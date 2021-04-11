American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.03 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $44.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.84 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. 1,783,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $99,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

