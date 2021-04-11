Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $104,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 942,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.