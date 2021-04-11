Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $104,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 942,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $13.40.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
