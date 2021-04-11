The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.36. 12,255,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,245,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

