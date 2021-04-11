Ritocoin Achieves Market Cap of $775,842.32 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $775,842.32 and approximately $924.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00732466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,454.58 or 1.00548327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.00801478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00018294 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,578,782,046 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,733,094 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

