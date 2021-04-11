MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.34

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $30,843.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00732466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,454.58 or 1.00548327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.00801478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00018294 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

