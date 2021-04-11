TrustToken (TRU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00056538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00085181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00613515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033449 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.