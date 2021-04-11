Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $932.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $932.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $899.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $846.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,421. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

