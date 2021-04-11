Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $932.27 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $932.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $899.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $846.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,421. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.