Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.04. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $83,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,126 shares in the company, valued at $9,785,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,237.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 136,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

