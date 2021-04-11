Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $19.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.23.

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 191,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $556.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

