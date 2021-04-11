Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.37 million and $919,727.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,714,758 coins and its circulating supply is 21,714,746 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

