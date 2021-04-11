DECOIN Achieves Market Cap of $6.44 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.44 million and $527,146.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004965 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.90 or 0.00954411 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016956 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,371,953 coins and its circulating supply is 54,600,522 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.