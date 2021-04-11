Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $52.67

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,020,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,737,674. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

