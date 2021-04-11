Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 1,369,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,877. Grubhub has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $833,241 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grubhub by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,176,000 after buying an additional 178,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

