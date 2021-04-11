BLAST (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $28,697.68 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006009 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,742,919 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

