Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 10,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,121. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

