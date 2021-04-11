Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.