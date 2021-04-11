IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $2.96

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $771,419.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00004916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.92 or 0.00614878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033273 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

