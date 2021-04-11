Financial Survey: China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) vs. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group 13.67% 8.88% 1.63%

This table compares China Finance and Jefferies Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.30 $775.24 million $2.65 11.78

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Risk & Volatility

China Finance has a beta of 5, meaning that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Finance and Jefferies Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.09%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than China Finance.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. The company offers financial advisory, equity underwriting, and debt underwriting, as well as corporate lending services; equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. It also provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

