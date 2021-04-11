Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $126.18. 1,117,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

