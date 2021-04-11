Redd (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Redd alerts:

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily