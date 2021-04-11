-$0.78 EPS Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.69). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

