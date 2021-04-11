Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Associated Capital Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.87 million, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

