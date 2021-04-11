PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 143,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,355. The stock has a market cap of $290.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

