Boosted Finance Reaches Market Cap of $5.56 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $92.86 or 0.00155405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $399,737.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

