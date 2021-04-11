Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $4.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.86 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,349. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $283.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

