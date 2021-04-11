Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.80.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,851. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $1,207,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

