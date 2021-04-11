Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $29.86

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TX shares. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 55.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 145.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

