Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.78. 167,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

