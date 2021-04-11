Flowchain (FLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $368.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $28,020.71 and $368.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00620336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033079 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

