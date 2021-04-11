EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $26.43 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. EUNO has a market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $19,345.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.08 or 0.00764506 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,171,025,080 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

