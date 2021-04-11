OctoFi Price Reaches $86.70 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $69.14 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $86.70 or 0.00145006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00620336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033079 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.