Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Bodycote stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 855.50 ($11.18). 183,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 472.60 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.55 ($11.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,277.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 783.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 724.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.50%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

