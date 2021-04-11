Digitex Token (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00083765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00622923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033160 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

